DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 14-year-old Dell Rapids boy has died of injuries he suffered when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike.

The crash happened Wednesday, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer first on the scene began life-saving measures and the boy was initially taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officials say the driver of the pickup was cooperative and the accident was still being investigated.

The Dell Rapids School District identified the boy as Zander Heathcote.