130 students get the opportunity to perform with world class musicians

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It was a busy day at Morningside College where students from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota were invited to play alongside some world-class musicians.

Over 130 students got the opportunity to attend a free clinic with The Cadets from Allentown Pennsylvania. They are a competitive instrumental group that worked side by side with local high school students to help them perfect their musical skills.

The Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps consist of college students from around the world. They are providing the free clinic giving hands-on training to students involved in color guard, drumline, brass, and percussion.

“They actually become part of the corp for an hour, they get to play should to shoulder with the Cadets. This is one of the best drum corps they are ten-time world champions and for them to be able to stand right next to them and play is a special experience for them,” said Shane Macklin with Morningside College.

For some kids, this is their second time attending the clinic. They say it’s a great opportunity to help perfect their musical skills.

“Getting to mix in with the whole corp and actually getting to play their music with the, I’ve learned a lot of exercises and things like that specifically on the warm upside that I can bring back to my own band that can better them,” said Mason Lemaster a clinic participant.

plays trumpet

Mason shares that he hopes to audition for a drum corps once he graduates high school. The Cadets are traveling throughout the summer for twelve weeks preparing for the Drum Corps International Competition that will take place in early August.

The Cadets will be performing at Morningside Olsen Stadium at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, July 9th. It is a free event for the public to sit down and what these talented musicians can do.