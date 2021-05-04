13 dead, 70 injured in Mexico bridge collapse

Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that fell after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City, Monday, May 3, 2021. The section passing over a road in southern Mexico City collapsed Monday night, dropping a subway train, trapping cars and causing at least 50 injuries, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jose Ruiz)

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KCAU) –

13 people are dead and around 70 are injured after a bridge collapsed in Mexico. The collapse sent a train plummeting onto a busy road.

According to the mayor of Mexico City, one of the bridge’s support beams gave way around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

A train was going over it just as the support beam collapsed. The train then split in two and was suspended from the bridge.

Rescue efforts were brought in but were interrupted because the train was very weak. A crane was brought in shortly after.

It is unclear if the dead were among those on the subway car or those who were pedestrians and motorists below the bridge.