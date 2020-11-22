PHILADELPHIA (KXAN) — A 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, after being shot in the head while attempting to answer a knock at his home’s front door.
NBC 10 in Philadelphia reports local Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said that the shooter fired one shot through the door’s window after knocking — hitting the boy in the head.
Singleton said it’s not believed the boy was the intended target and neither were the child’s grandmother and 10-year-old sister, who were in the house at the time.
Family gathered at the home overnight to mourn, NBC 10 reports.
Philadelphia police say the investigation is ongoing, and they’re currently seeking any surveillance footage neighbors might have. There’s no description of the shooter, but police did find one shell casing on the porch.
Latest Stories
- 12-year-old Philadelphia boy shot, killed while answering a knock at the door
- Local moving company gives back to community before Thanksgiving
- Biden’s 1st Cabinet picks expected Tuesday amid roadblocks
- 15 members of north Texas family get COVID-19 after small birthday party
- Suspect still at large after 8 were injured in active shooter incident at Wisconsin mall