12-year-old Minnesota boy critically hurt after car strikes horse buggy

PROSPER, Minn. (AP) – Authorities say four people were injured, including one critically, in separate vehicle crashes involving horses on the same southeastern Minnesota highway.

The Star Tribune reports that the crashes happened within an hour of each other Friday evening on State Highway 44.

The State Patrol says a 12-year-old boy was critically hurt when a car struck a horse and buggy carrying the boy and five others. Two others on the buggy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

About 45 minutes later, a pickup truck hit a horse on the highway about 13 miles east of the first crash. The driver had noncritical injuries.

