12 scams to look out for this holiday season

(WJMN) – With the holiday season here, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is reminding consumers to be extra cautious of scams this time of year.

When it comes to buying gifts for our loved ones, we often look for the best deals and ways to save money. However, if you’re not careful, these so-called “deals” may end up being scams.

Melanie Duquesnel, the president/CEO of BBB – Eastern Michigan/U.P. is cautioning consumers about look-alike websites.

“We have to be very, very vigilant and the best way to do that is to go and put the URL into your own internet browser all by yourself,” said Duquesnel. “Don’t click a link that says ‘Hey! You can get a free gift card if you do this survey real quick.’ It’s a huge opportunity to get scammed, but more importantly to get your personal information hacked. So stay away from that.”

The BBB has seen an increase in puppy scams during the pandemic.

“Buying animals from an online portal is very, very risky. You don’t know what you’re getting in terms of the type of animal, you don’t know how the animal is going to be delivered, and not seeing the animal face-to-face doesn’t really give you their sense of demeanor is and are they really going to blend with your family,” said Duquesnal.

Below are all twelve scams you should be aware this holiday season:

You can take action by reporting scams and see who else is reporting suspicious activity in your area, just go to https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker.