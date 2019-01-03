116th Congress sworn in

WASHINGTON, D.C. - It is the most diverse group of lawmakers ever and they were sworn into Congress Thursday, including three from the tri-state area.

Those lawmakers include two new representatives from the state of Iowa.

Democrats Abby Finkenauer of District 1 and Cindy Axne of District 3 replaced incumbent Republicans Rod Blum and David Young.

From South Dakota, Republican Dusty Johnson will be taking over the state's sole seat in Congress, replacing newly elected Republican Governor Kristi Noem.

With the swearing-in ceremonies, a new political era begins in D.C. Democrats have taken control of the House for the first time in eight years and voted Nancy Pelosi their Speaker. The Senate remains in firm control of the GOP.

With gavel in hand, Nancy Pelosi regained her title as Speaker of the House. She said her party's first goal is to end the partial government shutdown.

"We are offering Senate Republicans a bill to reopen the government," Pelosi said.

Democrats said they're ready to fund government agencies but not President Trump's border wall.

House Republicans say Congress should do both.

"There's room for compromise, but just baffles me that people don't understand we need to secure our borders," said Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Georgia.

The White House says without money for the wall, it is okay with the shutdown continuing.

But the White House appears open to negotiations as President Trump invited Congressional leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is calling on Congress to compromise. He said that any bill to end the shutdown must have President Trump's support before it reaches the Senate floor.

Vice President Mike Pence spent the day swearing in newly elected senators. The GOP controls 53 seats in the Senate, leaving Congress split between two parties.