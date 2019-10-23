11-year-old breaks world record for youngest half-marathoner in all 50 states

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – An 11-year-old runner from across the Mississippi River is getting his name in the Guinness World Records book.

On October 20, Aiden Jaquez became the youngest person to run a half-marathon in all 50-states.

He set the record during the IMT Marathon in Des Moines.

Aiden started his 50-state streak when he was just five years old.

“I love running marathons because not many kids my age do it and it’s fun to run. I get a lot of energy running with my grandma,” Aiden said.

Aiden is now a Guniess World Record holder for reaching his goal.

“He set his goal and completed it,” Kathleen Taylor, Aiden’s grandmother said.

Aiden’s grandma also says he has never wavered since he set his goal when he was just six-years-old.