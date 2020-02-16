104-year-old WWII veteran receives over 300,000 Valentine’s Day cards

STOCKTON, Calif. (CNN) – You may remember the WWII veteran who wanted Valentine’s Day cards for his scrapbook collection.

104-year-old United States Marine Corps (USMC) Major Bill White was hoping to gather about 100 Valentine’s Day cards.

Well, the WWII veteran did that and more!

The Purple Heart recipient received more than 300,000 personal messages and thank you notes from around the world.

Major White also received thousands of handwritten cards, balloons, flowers, and even boxes of chocolate for Valentine’s Day.

The USMC veteran said that he’s overwhelmed with gratitude.

“I was as close to speechless as possible. I really don’t know what to say or what I can say. It’s something that I’ve never had before and probably will never get again,” said Major White.

White was sent messages from all 50 states and places as far as North Korea and Australia.

He even received a thank you note from The White House, signed by President Trump himself.