1 teen killed, 3 seriously injured in crash near Parkston

PARKSTON, S.D. (AP) — A 15-year-old has died and three other teens have suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Parkston.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a girl driving a pickup truck was killed when she swerved to avoid a pothole, but landed in the ditch where the vehicle rolled several times and caught fire.

The driver died at the scene Thursday. The patrol says the three passengers suffered life-threatening injuries when they were thrown from the pickup. They include a 15-year-old girl and two boys, ages 14 and16.

The oldest teen was taken to the Parkston hospital and the two others were flown to Sioux Falls hospitals. The victims have not been identified.

