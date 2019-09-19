1 student diagnosed with mumps, another showing symptoms

FILE – This May 15, 2019 file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at a clinic in Vashon Island, Wash. The World Health Organization says there has been a “dramatic resurgence” of measles in Europe, with nearly 90,000 people sickened by the virus in the first half of 2019. In a new report issued Thursday, Aug. 29 the U.N. health agency said the number of measles cases from January to June this year is double the number reported for the same period in 2018. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln says one student has been diagnosed with the mumps and another student is showing symptoms of the contagious disease.

The Daily Nebraskan reports that the university announced the mumps diagnosis Wednesday.

The university says both students live off-campus and are being isolated to try to prevent the disease from spreading. The university recommends in its statement that all students take pro-active measures, such as washing hands, covering coughs and avoiding others if they are sick.

Mumps is a highly contagious disease that is typically preventable through vaccination.

It is spread through the air and by droplets of saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person, usually when the person coughs or sneezes.

