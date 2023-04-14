HOSPERS, Iowa (KELO) — The fire chief in Hospers, Iowa is looking into what sparked a hay bale fire west of town.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the Hospers Fire Depart responded to the fire just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Photo from the Sioux County Sheriff.

Crews from Orange City, Alton, Boyden and Granville were called in to help. As firefighters were arriving on the scene, a propane tank exploded in the fire.

A shed with around 80 hay bales inside was lost. A concrete truck, two trailers, and a mini excavator were also damaged.

One man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.