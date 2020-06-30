1 dead after crash with semi on Business 75

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person has died after a Tuesday morning crash.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the 4500 block of Business 75 North involving a semi and a car Tuesday around 6:15 a.m.

Officer arrived to the scene and found the car’s driver had died.

The release states that the car was going south in the northbound lane and collided head-on with the semi. The semi driver, who only suffered minor injuries, tried to render aid to the other driver immediately.

Investigators have not determined why the passenger car was in the wrong lane and also have not determined other contributing factors.

Names are not being currently released.

The investigation into this accident is on-going