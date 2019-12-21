Zack Godley, Tigers agree to minor league deal

DETROIT (AP)Right-hander Zack Godley and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a minor league contract, and he will report to big league spring training.

The Tigers announced the move Friday. Godley won 15 games for Arizona in 2018, but he made only nine starts last season for the Diamondbacks. The Toronto Blue Jays claimed him off waivers in August, and Godley made six relief appearances for them.

Overall in 2019, Godley was 4-5 with a 5.97 ERA.

The rebuilding Tigers have signed low-risk contracts with pitchers in recent offseasons. The 29-year-old Godley fits that trend. He’s 37-30 with a 4.68 ERA in five major league seasons.

