Yankees get Angels lefty starter Heaney for 2 minor leaguers

MIAMI (AP)The New York Yankees acquired Los Angeles Angels starter Andrew Heaney on Friday, adding a pitcher after making two big trades for sluggers.

The Yankees got the 30-year-old lefty and cash for minor league right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.

New York began the day at 53-48, fourth in the AL wild-card race for two spots. As Friday’s trade deadline approached, the Yankees got All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo from Texas and star first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs.

Heaney was 6-7 with a 5.27 ERA in 18 starts for the Angels this year. He is 30-36 with a 4.57 ERA in eight seasons with Miami and Los Angeles – he posted his first big league win against the Yankees in 2015.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian said one major reason for the move was the development of Reid Detmers, who will make his major-league debut on Saturday against Oakland. Detmers was the 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft, threw six shutout innings and struck out nine in his only start in Triple-A on July 24.

”He has been outstanding at Double-A and pitched well in Triple-A. We felt like now’s the time and it was the right time to make the move as an organization,” Minasian said.

Heaney will join a rotation that includes ace Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon and Domingo German.

”Andrew has been here awhile and he’s been through some not-so-great times,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. ”I think watching him pitch, and I told him personally, I think he’s going to be better left-handed arms in the league. I’m really eager for him to have success.”

The 25-year-old Junk was 4-1 with a 1.78 ERA at Double-A Somerset. The 24-year-old Peguero was a combined 4-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 21 relief appearances for High-A Hudson Valley and Somerset.

—

