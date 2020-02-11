Wolters, Rockies argue cases in salary arbitration

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP)Catcher Tony Wolters argued for a $2,475,000 salary in arbitration on Monday, and the Colorado Rockies said he should be paid $1.9 million.

The 27-year-old made $960,000 last year, when he hit .262 with one homer and 42 RBIs in 411 plate appearances.

A decision by arbitrators Jeanne Vonhof, Dan Brent, Edna Francis is expected Tuesday.

Teams are 3-0 in decisions this year. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher Jos� Berr�os and Atlanta reliever Shane Greene all lost their cases.

Ten players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.