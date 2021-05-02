White Sox OF Robert strains hip, headed to injured list

CHICAGO (AP)Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert is headed to the injured list after he exited Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians with a strained right hip flexor.

Robert fell to the ground after beating out an infield single to third base in the first inning. He was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg. X-rays were negative, and he will be evaluated Monday.

”It seemed like he tripped, and as he tried to regain his balance, something in his quad or his hip,” manager Tony La Russa said.

Adam Eaton replaced Robert as a pinch-runner and moved to right field while Leury Garcia took over in center.

The 23-year-old Robert is batting .316 this season.

The White Sox are already without slugging left fielder Eloy Jimenez, who is expected to miss five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a leaping grab during an exhibition game March 24 against Oakland. He underwent surgery March 30.

Outfielder Adam Engel also is on the injured list with a strained right hamstring. La Russa said the White Sox will avoid rushing back Engel.

”We’ll have somebody playing that position and step up, and you’ve just got to deal with it,” La Russa said. ”We’re deep enough to cover.”

Outfielder Luis Gonzalez will likely be called up, La Russa said.