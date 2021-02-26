White Sox, Cuban pitching prospect Vera agree to contract

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago White Sox and Cuban pitching prospect Norge Vera have agreed to a minor league contract that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus.

The 20-year-old right-hander played one season for Santiago in Cuba’s top league. He was 2-3 with a 3.79 ERA, one complete game, one shutout and 37 strikeouts in 11 starts.

The White Sox also announced minor league deals Friday with outfielder/first baseman Dario Borrero, right-handers Adrian Gil and Carlos Hinestroza, catcher Manuel Guariman, outfielder Carlos Jimenez and third baseman Victor Quezada.

