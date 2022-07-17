SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Logan Webb pitched six strong innings for his ninth win to keep the Giants rolling into the All-Star break with a 9-5 victory over the slumping Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run home run. Brandon Belt also connected and drove in three runs as the Giants won their third straight against the Brewers after dropping the series opener.

San Francisco has won seven of nine overall heading into the All-Star break after losing 14 of its previous 18.

”This is what we wanted, we wanted some momentum going into the All-Star break,” said Belt, who had troublesome right knee drained after the game. ”It was important for us to get going (so) we could carry some of those good vibes and that momentum into the break so we can come out on the other side feeling good and ready to go. It’s definitely a big boost of confidence for us.”

The NL Central-leading Brewers are heading in the opposite direction with their eighth loss in 11 games. Milwaukee’s division lead fell to a half game over St. Louis after the Cardinals were rained out against the Reds.

Webb (9-3) bounced back after Willy Adames’ 19th home run with one out in the first inning. Backed by a pair of double plays, Webb allowed two runs and four hits with five strikeouts.

Webb, who has a 1.35 ERA over his last three outings, left after walking Andrew McCutchen leading off the seventh. McCutchen scored on Hunter Renfroe’s double against Jakob Junis.

”KAPLER

Earlier in the game he wasn’t throwing quite as many strikes as he normally does but then he really settled into a rhythm,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. ”The swings were all on top of the baseball which is always a good sign when Logan is pitching. Today is the kind of day where he could have pitched two more innings for us (but) we wanted to get Junis some work.”

Belt had a two-out, broken-bat RBI single off Aaron Ashby (2-7) as a pinch-hitter in the second, then hit a two-run homer to right off Jason Alexander in the sixth.

Joc Pederson’s RBI double off the brick wall in right field sparked San Francisco’s five-run third. Joey Bart legged out an infield single with two outs to score Evan Longoria before Wade hit his third home run of the season and third career drive into McCovey Cove.

”That was against a high quality Brewers team with excellent starting pitching so we felt good about the way we finished up the half,” Kapler said.

Rowdy Tellez hit his 18th home run for Milwaukee in the eighth.

NO HARD FEELINGS

Webb has put up All-Star caliber numbers this season but wasn’t upset about being passed over. Instead, he’ll head to Lake Tahoe for a few days to relax.

”There’s a lot of people that should be All-Stars,” Webb said. ”Everybody in that game has deserved to be in that game. Hopefully I’ll have plenty of other opportunities to make it.”

ALL-STAR ADDITION

Milwaukee RHP Devin Williams was added to the NL All-Star roster for the first time in his career, replacing Braves pitcher Max Fried. Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader were also selected to the Mid-Summer Classic but will not play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: C Alex Jackson was reinstated from the Injured List and optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

Giants: An MRI taken of SS Brandon Crawford’s left knee showed no structural damage. . 2B Tommy La Stella could begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Following a four-day break, Craig Counsell’s club begins a four-game series in Milwaukee against the Rockies on Thursday.

Giants: San Francisco heads to Los Angeles for a four-game series against the Dodgers beginning Thursday. The home team has won in the five previous games they’ve played this season.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports