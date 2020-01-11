Villar avoids arbitration by reaching deal with Marlins

MIAMI (AP)Miami Marlins newcomer Jonathan Villar reached an agreement Friday on an $8.2 million, one-year contract.

Right-hander Jose Urena agreed to $3.75 million and left-hander Adam Conley to $1,525,000.

First baseman Jesus Aguilar swapped proposed salaries with the Marlins. He asked for a raise from $637,500 to $2,575,000 and was offered $2,325,000.

The Marlins acquired Villar from the Baltimore Orioles last month for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas.

Villar batted .274 with 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 73 RBIs in 162 games for Baltimore last year, when he made $4,825,000. The switch-hitting infielder-outfielder 40 stolen bases, 111 runs scored and 176 hits.

Urena was a 14-game winner in 2017 and was Miami’s opening day starter the past two years, but he endured an injury-plagued 2019 season and went 4-10 with a 5.21 ERA last year while splitting his time between the rotation and bullpen. He made $3.25 million.

Conley became a full-time reliever in 2018, and last year he went 2-11 with a 6.53 ERA in 60 games, earning $1,125,000.

