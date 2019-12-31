Twins sign pitchers Homer Bailey, Rich Hill to 1-year deals

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)The Minnesota Twins have signed pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill to one-year contracts.

Bailey, a 33-year-old right-hander, made 31 starts between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season. He was a combined 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA. He started 18 games for Kansas City before being traded in July.

Hill, a 39-year-old lefty, started 13 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, going 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA. He missed about two months with a left forearm strain. Hill has been in the majors parts of 15 seasons with eight teams.

Terms of the deal were not announced Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.