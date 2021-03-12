Trevor Cahill finalizes $1.5 million deal to join Pirates

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP)Right-hander Trevor Cahill and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for innings.

The team announced the signing on Friday, giving a very young pitching staff an experienced voice.

The 33-year-old Cahill went 1-2 with a 3.24 ERA last season while pitching for the San Francisco Giants. Cahill began the season in the starting rotation but moved to the bullpen in mid-September.

Cahill struck out 31 and walked 14 in 24 innings, holding opponents to a career-low .184 batting average. After moving to the bullpen, he pitched five shutout innings in five games.

Cahill is 85-94 with a 4.20 ERA in 352 career appearances (225 starts) with with Oakland (2009-11, ’18), Arizona (2012, ’14), Atlanta (2015), the Chicago Cubs (2015-16), San Diego (2017), Kansas City (2017), the Los Angeles Angels (2019) and San Francisco (2020).

He was an All-Star in 2010 with Oakland, finishing ninth in Cy Young voting that year after posting an 18-8 mark.

Cahill began his career as a starter but has filled multiple roles in recent seasons. He’s made 55 starts and 111 relief appearances since 2015.

Cahill could earn $100,000 for 75 innings, $150,000 for 100, $200,000 for 125, $250,000 for 150 and $300,000 for 175. He earned $519,624 in prorated pay from a $2 million salary.

Pittsburgh placed right-hander Blake Cederlind on the 60-day injured list to open a roster spot. Cederlind injured his ulnar collateral ligament during Wednesday night’s exhibition against the Yankees in Tampa and is discussing treatment, according to the Pirates. During that game, Cederlind hit Robinson Chirinos with a pitch, breaking Chirinos’ right wrist.

