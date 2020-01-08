Tigers trade for Haase, designate Agrazal for assignment

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Tigers acquired catcher Eric Haase from the Cleveland Indians for cash on Wednesday and designated right-hander Dario Agrazal for assignment.

Haase, who turned 27 last month, played in 19 games for Cleveland over the past two seasons, going 3 for 32 at the plate. He hit .226 with 28 home runs in 102 games for Triple-A Columbus last year.

The Tigers acquired Agrazal from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash in a November trade. He made 14 starts and one relief appearance for the Pirates last season. Agrazal went 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA.

