BALTIMORE (AP)The Detroit Tigers acquired infielder Tyler Nevin from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday for cash.

The 25-year-old Nevin played in 58 games for the Orioles last season, hitting .197 with two home runs and 16 RBIs. He was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2015.

Nevin is the son of Phil Nevin, the No. 1 pick in the 1992 draft by the Houston Astros. Phil Nevin played for the Tigers from 1995-97 before eventually becoming a standout with the San Diego Padres. He is now the manager of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Tigers designated left-hander Zach Logue for assignment to make room for Tyler Nevin on the 40-man roster.

