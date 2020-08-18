Seager brothers seek encore as Dodgers, M’s meet again

After an eruption of offense Monday night that was led by the Seager brothers, the onus will be on the pitchers when the Seattle Mariners meet the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

The Dodgers will enter on a six-game winning streak.

Perhaps the start time will help to contain all of the run scoring that occurred in the series opener as the Dodgers pulled out the 11-9 victory. A 4:10 p.m. local start on a hot, sunny day in Los Angeles on Tuesday means shadows will creep across the infield during the early innings.

The hitters saw the ball fine on Monday, when Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager delivered three hits, including a third-inning home run. That long ball came an inning after his younger brother, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, hit his own home run.

The Seager brothers shared subtle smirks when they crossed in front of each other on the basepaths. It was the first time the two played against each other as professionals.

“They’re both putting on a show,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on the SportsNet L.A. broadcast. “I know mom and dad back home (in North Carolina) are grinning.”

Tasked with shutting down Kyle Seager and his Mariners teammates on Tuesday is Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The rookie has made two starts this season, throwing four scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on July 31 and 4 2/3 scoreless against the visiting San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Gonsolin, who was up for a short stint last season, will be making his 14th career appearance and his ninth career start. He will be facing the Mariners for the first time. In three appearances (one start) against American League clubs, he is 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA.

Asked to stop Corey Seager and his Dodgers teammates will be Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (2-2, 3.97 ERA). The sixth-year pitcher will enter off his worst start of the season, a five-inning loss to the Texas Rangers on Aug. 11, when he gave up four runs on seven hits.

Gonzales will be facing the Dodgers for the first time in his career. He is 4-2 in seven career interleague starts with a 3.19 ERA.

Following Tuesday’s game, the series will shift to Seattle for two more games in the Pacific Northwest.

After not facing each other for all this time, the Seager brothers will take center stage up and down the West Coast. The Seager brothers were about to meet each other on the field for the first time in a spring training game this year, but the coronavirus pandemic stopped play in March.

The Dodgers and Mariners also faced off in 2018, but Corey Seager was out after hip and elbow surgeries.

On Monday, they made their first matchup against each other one to remember and one that will be hard to top as the week progresses.

“It was a special moment,” said Corey Seager, 26. “It’s one of those things where you go home and think about it and soak it all in.”

Kyle Seager, 32, lamented the fact that their parents couldn’t be in attendance due to the pandemic.

“It’s kind of a sad day for them,” he said. “They’ve been planning for this day and dreaming about this day for a while. And then, you know, obviously not being able to be here in person, I think that definitely puts a little bit of a damper on it, but I think they’re still very excited for it.”

–Field Level Media