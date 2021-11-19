Royals make series of roster moves ahead of 40-man deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Royals purchased the contracts of right-handers Jonathan Bowlan, Collin Snider and Nathan Webb along with catcher MJ Melendez and infielders Maikel Garcia and Nick Pratto ahead of Friday night’s reserve list deadline.

The Royals designated right-hander Kyle Zimmer for assignment to clear enough space on the 40-man roster. The Royals had infielder Lucius Fox claimed off waivers by the Orioles earlier in the day.

Melendez, who led all minor leaguers with 41 homers last season, and Pratto are considered important pieces of the future for the rebuilding Royals. Pratto was an All-Star at the Double-A level and finished third among minor leaguers with 98 RBIs.

The 24-year-old Bowlan was a second-round pick in the 2018 first-year player draft and spent part of the year at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Snider split time between Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha and Webb in the low minors.

Zimmer was the fifth overall pick in the 2012 first-year player draft. He pitched well during last year’s pandemic-shortened season, but Zimmer was just 4-1 with a 4.83 ERA during 52 appearances during a disappointing 2021 season.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports