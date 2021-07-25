Rowdy Tellez bids to power Brewers to sweep of White Sox

Rowdy Tellez is proving to be a perfect fit for the Milwaukee Brewers, who aim for a sweep of their three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Sunday night.

Tellez hit his first two homers for his new team in Saturday’s 6-1 victory, and he finished with three hits and three RBIs.

The 26-year-old power hitter was acquired from Toronto on July 6. He has started the past two games at first base for the Brewers, who recorded their 4,000th win in franchise history on Saturday.

Tellez has provided a welcome spark at first base while making a case for more playing time ahead of Keston Hiura, who is 4-for-25 with 15 strikeouts over his past 10 games.

“I’m seeing the ball well, I’m feeling good and able to lay off tough pitches and get pitches in the zone that I can handle,” Tellez said. “This is a great ballpark to hit in.”

Tyrone Taylor has homered in each of the past two games for the Brewers, who have outscored Chicago 13-2 in the first two games of this matchup between division leaders.

Milwaukee will turn to another ace on Sunday in Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.04 ERA), who is pitching on an extra day’s rest.

The Brewers have gone to a six-man rotation to keep their star trio of Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta healthy for the stretch run.

“I think this is a scenario that benefits their health,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “We think it benefits their performance, ultimately. And we think it prepares them for something that they didn’t do last year, and hopefully prepares them for something — pitching seven months — that a lot of them haven’t done in their careers. That’s the thought behind it.”

Woodruff received a no-decision on July 17 after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits over 5 2/3 innings against Cincinnati.

The 28-year-old right-hander has recorded 14 quality starts this season with 137 strikeouts in 119 innings.

Woodruff made his only previous start against the White Sox on Aug. 4, 2020, when he gave up two runs over six innings in a no-decision at Chicago.

The White Sox will turn to right-hander Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.94), who lowered his American League-leading ERA with another strong outing last Monday.

Lynn, 34, received a no-decision after allowing one run on five hits in seven innings against Minnesota.

Avisail Garcia is 2-for-17 with nine strikeouts against Lynn, who is 10-3 with a 2.20 ERA in 20 career games (16 starts) vs. the Brewers.

Chicago holds a commanding nine-game lead in the AL Central and could have several injured players return to the lineup before long.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal (left-knee tendon) expects to return next month, while outfielders Eloy Jimenez (pectoral muscle) and Luis Robert (hip flexor muscle) have begun their rehab assignments.

While the White Sox await their return, outfielder Andrew Vaughn continues to impress.

The 23-year-old rookie had two hits Saturday and is batting .356 (26-for-73) with five homers and 12 RBIs over his past 21 games.

