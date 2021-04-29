Rockies select contract of veteran first baseman Matt Adams

DENVER (AP)The Colorado Rockies selected the contract of veteran first baseman Matt Adams from the team’s alternate training site.

The 32-year-old Adams was signed by Colorado in late March. He’s a career .259 hitter with 118 homers and 397 RBIs in stints with St. Louis, Washington and Atlanta. Adams was originally selected by the Cardinals in the 23rd round of the 2009 amateur draft.

Adams hit 20 homers during the regular season for the Nationals in 2019 when they won the World Series.

To make room on the roster, the Rockies optioned outfielder Sam Hilliard to their alternate training site. They also designated right-hander Ashton Goudeau for assignment. Goudeau was claimed off waivers by the Rockies in April from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

