WASHINGTON (AP)The game between the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals on Friday night was postponed due to severe storms forecast for the Washington area.

The game will made up at 12:05 p.m. Saturday as part of split doubleheader. Saturday’s originally scheduled game was moved from 4:05 to 6:05 p.m.

Rain was not falling when an announcement of the postponement was made in the press box at 6:40 p.m., 25 minutes before first pitch. A chorus of boos greeted an announcement that was made in the stadium about 10 minutes later.

The Nationals won the opening game of the series 7-3 on Thursday night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

ROCKIES: RHP Robert Stephenson was activated off the COVID-19 injured list. … RHP Peter Lambert (right forearm inflammation) allowed one hit in three scoreless innings of a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday night.

NATIONALS: RHP Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet surgery) will make his second rehabilitation appearance for Class A Fredericksburg on Sunday with a goal of 60-70 pitches. … INF Carter Kieboom underwent Tommy John surgery Friday. Kieboom went on the injured list before the season and has been dealing with an ulnar collateral ligament sprain and flexor mass strain in his throwing elbow.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado did not immediately announce Saturday’s starting pitchers. LHP Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.11 ERA) was scheduled to pitch Friday and warmed up. He held the Nationals to two runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Coors Field on May 4, striking out seven and walking six. … RHP Chad Kuhl (3-2, 3.67 ERA) was scheduled to pitch Saturday. He is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA in his last three starts. Kuhl is 1-2 with a 5.74 ERA in four career games – three starts – against the Nationals.

Nationals: RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 7.16 ERA) allowed seven runs – six earned – on six hits in 4 1/3 innings of a loss at Colorado on May 5 was slated to pitch Friday and will start the first game on Saturday. … RHP Joan Adon (1-8, 6.97 ERA) is 0-6 with a 7.62 ERA over his last six starts will pitch the second game. He faces the Rockies for the first time.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports