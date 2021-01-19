RHP Hunter Wood gets minor deal with Rangers, spring invite

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Right-hander Hunter Wood has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to major league spring training.

Wood spent last season as part of Cleveland’s 60-man player pool but didn’t appear in any big league games. He had a 3.32 ERA in 66 games from 2017-19 with Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

The Rangers announced Wood’s signing on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay selected Wood in the 29th round of the 2013 amateur draft ,and he made his big league debut with the Rays in 2017. He was traded to Cleveland in July 2019 and made 17 appearances the rest of that season for the Indians.

Texas also have signed four additional international free agents, increasing its total to 23 since last week.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports