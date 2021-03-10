Reds star Joey Votto out after positive COVID-19 test

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP)Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is out for an indefinite period after testing positive for COVID-19 at spring training, the team said Wednesday.

The Reds put Votto on the injured list and he gave the team permission to announce he was sidelined because he had tested positive for the virus.

Reds manager David Bell said there were ”no indications of any other issues with our team.” Players are tested at least every other day.

The 36-year-old Votto has played in four spring training games, going 4 for 9 at the plate. Last season he hit .226 in 54 games, with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs.

”He was feeling very good about where he was, so hopefully he’ll be back as quick as possible,” Bell said.

The Reds open the regular season April 1.

