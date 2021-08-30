Bosox put pitchers Pérez, Barnes on virus list, others out

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Boston Red Sox pitchers Martin Perez and Matt Barnes were put on the COVID-19 injured list before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay, and the list grew after a 6-1 loss.

Manager Alex Cora said left-hander Josh Taylor was considered to be a close contact and will quarantined. First baseman coach Tom Goodwin is also considered a close contact, while coach Ramon Vazquez tested positive.

Cora said before the game that the left-handed Perez had tested positive. The news about the right-handed Barnes came just before first pitch.

The team is going through the MLB coronavirus protocols that include contact tracing and testing.

Infielder-outfielder Kike Hernandez and infielder Christian Arroyo both tested positive last week and were placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Friday.

Perez is 7-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 31 games this season, including 22 starts.

Barnes has allowed 10 earned runs over 6 2/3 innings in 11 appearances during August and had his ERA climb from 2.30 to 3.81.

The Red Sox recalled right-hander Phillips Valdez and purchased the contract of righty Raynel Espinal from Triple-A Worcester.

NOTES: Boston acquired minor league RHP Brad Peacock from Cleveland for cash.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports