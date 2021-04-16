Red Sox host White Sox in adjusted four-game set

After winter weather blindsided the Boston area Friday, the Red Sox and Chicago White Sox will plan to play their four-game series over the course of three days beginning Saturday evening.

Friday’s series opener was postponed five hours prior to first pitch due to a mix of snow and rain that was expected to continue throughout the night. The teams will now play a split doubleheader Sunday, with the second contest set for 5:10 p.m. ET following their originally scheduled matchup at 1:10 p.m. ET. Both games will be reduced to seven innings of regulation.

The series between the clubs had already featured a scheduling oddity in the form of Monday’s 11:10 a.m. ET first pitch — a Patriots Day tradition in Boston usually designed to accommodate the city’s marathon that day. Despite the 2021 Boston Marathon being delayed until Oct. 11 due to COVID-19, the Red Sox kept the morning matchup in place.

Saturday’s game is expected to see Friday’s projected starters face off. Right-hander Dylan Cease (0-0, 3.86 ERA) takes the mound for the White Sox after testing negative for COVID-19 following a symptoms scare earlier in the week. Fellow righty Nick Pivetta (2-0, 3.27) will go for the Red Sox.

Boston will have left-hander Martin Perez pitch one end of the doubleheader Sunday, but the team has yet to determine who will start the other game. Even before Friday’s postponement, an arm to rejoin the rotation had yet to be announced.

“We’re going to have to make an adjustment,” manager Alex Cora said Thursday. “… Conversations are going right now. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The doubleheader will be Boston’s second in five days after taking a pair from the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to nine games. The run ended with a 4-3 defeat Thursday in the series finale in Minnesota.

Chicago has alternated wins and losses across its last seven games, having been beaten 4-2 by the Cleveland Indians at home Thursday. Before the game, the White Sox activated star shortstop Tim Anderson from a stint on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. Anderson went 2-for-5 in his return.

“We’re a better and deeper lineup with him setting the table,” said manager Tony La Russa. “… We’re really happy to get him back.”

Cease will make his third start of the season Saturday, having pitched 4 2/3 innings in each of his first two outings. He allowed one run on four hits against the Kansas City Royals last time out. Cease, in his third year, has never faced Boston.

Pivetta went six innings in his last start, getting the win against the Baltimore Orioles despite allowing four runs on seven hits. Pivetta will make his first start against Chicago.

The Red Sox will play their next 10 games at home. The White Sox kick off a six-game road trip.

