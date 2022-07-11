ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will have surgery Tuesday on his right wrist.

Franco has a hamate injury. He left Saturday’s 5-4 loss at Cincinnati after fouling off a 100.2 mph Hunter Greene pitch before striking out.

Manager Kevin Cash said Monday that the 21-year-old Franco will be sidelined for five to eight weeks. Franco is hitting .260 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 58 games in the first season of a $182 million, 11-year contract.

The Rays placed Franco and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

Kiermaier, 32, is dealing with left hip inflammation. He will see a hip specialist in Tennessee after the All-Star break.

”KK’s going to be down for some time,” Cash said. ”We need to let the hip calm down and let the expert give his recommendation. KK might have a decision to make at that point.”

Kiermaier is batting .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 63 games this season.

