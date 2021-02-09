Rangers to pay A’s $13.5M over next 2 years as part of swap

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)The Texas Rangers will pay Oakland $6.25 million this year and $7.25 million in 2022 as part of the trade that sent shortstop Elvis Andrus to the Athletics.

Texas will make 12 payments of $520,833.33 from April through September as part of Saturday’s deal.

The Rangers will make 12 payments of $604,166.67 from April through September in 2022.

Payments are due roughly in the middle of each month and on or close to the final day of each month.

Andrus is owed $14 million in each of the next two seasons. The $120 million, eight-year contract he signed in 2015 includes a $15 million option for 2023 that now, because of the trade, becomes a player option if he has 550 plate appearances in 2022, or 1,100 combined in 2021-22.

Texas sent the 32-year-old Andrus and catcher Aramis Garcia to the A’s for designated hitter Khris Davis, catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker.

The AL West champion A’s lost shortstop Marcus Semien to Toronto in free agency.

Andrus has a .274 career batting average, and the two-time All-Star is the only major league player with at least 10 seasons of 145 games or more since his debut. But he hit .194 last season when limited to 29 games because of lingering lower back issues, and said he isn’t sure people realized how difficult it was to play through that.

The 33-year-old Davis led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018, but since then has struggled to consistently find his stroke.

Signed for $16.75 million this season, Davis hit .220 over 133 games in 2019, after a quirky stat of four straight years with a .247 batting average. He appeared in 30 games during the shortened 2020 campaign and hit .200 with two homers and 10 RBIs.

AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

