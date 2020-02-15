Pounders, McGuire agree to minor league deals with Rays

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP)Relief pitchers Brooks Pounders and Deck McGuire have agreed to minor league contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays announced the agreements Friday and expect the right-handers in spring training on Saturday.

Pounders split last season between the Indians and Mets organizations, making 43 appearances at the Triple-A level and seven with the Mets.

McGuire pitched for the Samsung Lions in South Korea last year.

