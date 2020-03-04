Pirates sanitize LECOM Park as proactive measure vs. virus

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates have given their spring training home a deep clean as a proactive measure after a man in Manatee County tested positive for coronavirus.

Pirates spokesman Brian Warecki said workers sanitized the clubhouse, press box, concession stands and other areas of LECOM Park in an ”overabundance of caution.” LECOM Park is located in downtown Bradenton, which is in the middle of Manatee County.

The cleaning was done on Tuesday, a scheduled day off for the Pirates.

”We will continue to actively consider other efforts that we can implement to help maintain a healthy environment for our fans, players and staff,” Warecki said.

