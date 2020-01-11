Phils settle with 4, exchange figures with Realmuto, Neris

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Pitchers Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez, Jose Alvarez and Adam Morgan reached one-year contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday while All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and reliever Hector Neris exchanged salary arbitration figures with the team.

Realmuto asked for $12.4 million and the club offered $10 million. In his first season with the Phillies, he set career-highs with 25 homers and 83 RBIs, batted .275, was an All-Star for the second straight season and won his first Gold Glove Award. He made $6.05 million last year.

Neris sought $5.2 million and was offered $4.25 million. The right-hander made $1.8 million last year when he was Philadelphia’s most reliable reliever, leading the team with a career-high 28 saves in 34 chances. He posted a 2.93 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings. Neris is 67 for 83 in save opportunities in his career.

Eflin got a raise from $590,000 to $2,625,000. The righty was 10-13 with a career-best 4.13 ERA in his fourth season in Philadelphia. Eflin started 28 games and threw 163 1/3 innings. He’s projected to be in the starting rotation.

Velasquez will get $3.6 million after making $2,249,000 last year. He was 7-8 with a 4.91 ERA in 33 games, including 23 starts. The right-hander struck out 130 in 117 1/3 innings and is expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation.

Alvarez will make $2.95 million after getting $1,925,000 last year. The lefty was 3-4 with a 3.36 ERA in 67 appearances in his first season in Philadelphia. He threw 59 innings and lefty hitters batted .236 against him.

Morgan goes from $1.1 million to $1,575,000. The lefty had a 3.94 ERA in 40 appearances, tossing 29 2/3 innings. One of the team’s most consistent relievers when healthy, he missed significant time because of injuries.

