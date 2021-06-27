Phils’ Harper sits against Mets after hit in calf by pitch

NEW YORK (AP)Right fielder Bryce Harper wasn’t in the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup for their series finale against the New York Mets on Sunday, a day after he was hit in the left calf by a pitch from Jacob deGrom.

Harper was squaring to bunt in the sixth inning Saturday and pulled back as the pitch from deGrom bounced in the dirt and caromed off his calf. Harper grimaced as he walked to first and remained in the game to run the bases. Travis Jankowski replaced him in right field in the bottom of the sixth.

Jankowski started in right and batted fifth Sunday.

Harper is batting .272 with 11 homers and 21 RBIs in 55 games this season. He has missed 19 games with a variety of ailments, including a left forearm injury that required a stint on the injured list.

