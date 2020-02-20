Phils beat Realmuto in arbitration; teams lead players 7-4

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP)The Philadelphia Phillies won their arbitration case against All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday, putting teams ahead of players 7-4 this year and ensuring clubs will finish with a winning record.

Realmuto will get a raise from $6.05 million to $10 million instead of his $12.4 million request.

Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Jeanne Charles and Richard Bloch made the decision a day after hearing arguments.

Obtained from Miami just before spring training last year, Realmuto hit .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs, earning his second straight All-Star selection.

He lost at a hearing two years ago, when he was given Miami’s $2.9 million offer instead of his $3.5 million request.

A decision is pending for Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley, whose case was argued Tuesday.

Phillies reliever Hector Neris agreed Thursday night to a $4.6 million, one-year deal, avoiding a hearing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLBand https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.