Phillips, Rays rally late, end Mets’ 7-game winning streak

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays stopped the Mets’ seven-game winning streak, rallying past New York 3-2 Friday night.

After starters Tyler Glasnow and David Peterson both pitched well into the late innings, the Rays came back against the Mets’ bullpen.

Tied at 2, Tampa Bay loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Miguel Castro (0-1) on a walk to Brandon Lowe, a single by Willy Adams and a walk to Mike Zunino.

Reliever Aaron Loup struck out Joey Wendle before Phillips singled.

”Loup being an ex-teammate, I know he’s one the best lefties in the game regardless of what his numbers are,” Phillips said. ”His stuff is nasty so I wasn’t trying to be in the batter’s box too long against him. Regardless of where the ball was going to go, I was swinging early and luckily I was able to barrel something up.”

Pete Fairbanks (1-0) worked the ninth.

Glasnow struck out 10 in eight innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He retired the first 14 batters before Kevin Pillar reached on an infield single in the fifth and Jonathan Villar followed with a home run.

”He was so efficient early on and then they rattled off four hits in four innings,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. ”Good pitchers find a way to recognize what’s happened and hit that reset button. He was awesome all game long.”

Peterson had set down 17 straight batters before Zunino hit a solo homer in the eighth. Later in the inning, Manuel Margot hit a tying double off Trevor May.

”It was nice to see us piece it together, their guy Peterson threw a tremendous ball game,” Cash said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: OF Brandon Nimmo (left finger contusion) had a setback in his last at-bat Thursday with Triple-A Syracuse. Manager Luis Rojas said the outfielder will get more treatment Friday before likely resuming his rehab stint Saturday. … 3B J.D. Davis (left hand sprain) could be activated as early as Saturday.

Rays: 1B Ji-Man Choi (right knee) took batting practice and ground balls. Manager Kevin Cash said that he is close to being activated. … RHP Michael Wacha (hamstring tightness) is scheduled to throw another extended bullpen session Sunday.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their three-game series Saturday with LHP Shane McClanahan (0-0, 3.75 ERA) starting for the Rays against a starter yet to be announced for the Mets.

