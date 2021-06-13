Phillies riding high, shoot for two-game sweep of Yanks

Walk-off wins are becoming quite common for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies defeated the New York Yankees 8-7 in 10 innings Saturday after Jean Segura hit a walk-off infield single. Luke Williams won Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves with a two-run home run and Segura followed with a two-run single Thursday.

Philadelphia will now look to sweep the Yankees on Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory and third straight series win.

“I love it,” Segura said on a postgame interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I want to be in that situation.”

Segura had three hits, improved his average to .329 and pulled the Phillies back to .500 at 31-31.

“That’s what I’m here for,” Segura said about hitting in the late innings. “Every time you get a clutch hit, that’s a really good feeling. That’s the beauty of baseball: When you get those walk-offs, when you get in those tight games and situations, and when you come through, that’s what people most look at.”

These walk-off wins have been vital since the Phillies had struggled before this recent stretch.

“We’re chasing the Mets, so every game we play is an important game,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.

Girardi altered his starting rotation to have Vince Velasquez start Saturday and Aaron Nola on Sunday.

“I really didn’t want Vinny to go on seven days and I thought I’d get Nola back on his normal rest and see if it sharpens him up, so I decided to do that,” Girardi said.

Nola (4-4, 4.06 ERA) will be making his 14th start and the second of his career against the Yankees. Last season, he tossed six innings and gave up three hits and one run in a no-decision.

Nola has a 4.97 ERA in nine starts since he pitched a shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals in April.

The Yankees will look to avoid a third straight loss on Sunday.

But their offense continued to click Saturday as DJ LeMahieu, Rougned Odor and Gary Sanchez each homered. The Yankees ripped eight home runs in the previous three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

“I definitely feel like the offense is starting to gain a little bit of confidence and swagger,” New York manager Aaron Boone said. “Look, we’ve got to keep building. We’re a long way from being a complete team, but we’ve got to keep building on some of the guys really starting to come to the party offensively.”

Giancarlo Stanton pinch hit in the eighth inning and grounded out Saturday. Despite hitting three home runs in the last series, he has yet to play the field in a game this season, including spring training.

“He and I had some conversations about it, probably about a week before he went on the IL (on May 17),” Boone said. “The stint derailed that a little bit. This will be something that he and I will talk about organizationally — if and when we want to start ramping that up again.

“He’s actually been moving around out there in the outfield now, which is encouraging.”

The Yankees will send Domingo German to the mound for his 12th start.

German (4-3, 3.12 ERA) has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his previous nine starts. He has one career appearance against the Phillies totaling one scoreless inning.

–Field Level Media