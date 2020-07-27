Phillies look to bounce back vs. Stanton, Yankees

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to rebound against the visiting New York Yankees on Monday night after dropping two of three to the Miami Marlins in a frustrating open to the season.

In Sunday’s 11-6 loss, the Phillies left the bases loaded three times and stranded 14 runners on base.

The Phillies will try to even their record when they hand the ball to right-hander Jake Arrieta.

Arrieta was 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 24 starts before having his season cut short with bone spurs in his elbow in 2019. Over Arrieta’s career, he holds a 3-2 record and a 3.98 ERA against the Yankees.

In Arrieta’s last intrasquad outing, he was effective in a 48-pitch performance.

“(It) was nice, very efficient,” Arrieta told reporters afterward. “The sinker was good. I threw some great cutters. Got a strikeout on a changeup.”

Despite the two losses in three games, the Phillies have received pleasant surprises from Phil Gosselin and Adam Haseley. Gosselin had three hits, including two home runs, on Saturday, and added another hit on Sunday. Haseley had four hits in the leadoff spot in Sunday’s loss.

“I think someone described it very well the other day in one of our intrasquads that he was 24 for his last 12,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi joked of Gosselin. “He’s just swinging the bat great.”

For the second straight series, Girardi will face a former club. After managing the Marlins in 2006, Girardi managed the Yankees from 2008-17 — winning the 2009 World Series with the Yankees when they defeated the Phillies in six games.

Arrieta said that he believes in Girardi in every way.

“Joe is very good about making his way around to everyone,” Arrieta said. “He knows what’s going on with every group. He knows where guys are at every point throughout the day and he has conversations with everybody.”

The Yankees, meanwhile, won two of three on the road against the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals.

Giancarlo Stanton smashed two home runs, including a 483-foot shot on Saturday. While Stanton was 0-for-3 on Sunday, he remains dangerous every time he steps to the plate.

“I feel locked in and have a good approach,” Stanton said. “I’ve got to continue that.”

“I’m really excited about where he’s at right now,” manager Aaron Boone added of Stanton.

The Yankees will counter on the mound with left-hander J.A. Happ, who will compete in his 14th season after opening his career with the Phillies.

Happ had a 12-8 record with a 4.91 ERA last season, allowing a career-high 34 home runs.

Through spring training, however, Happ looked sharp with a 1.38 ERA in 13 innings.

Since leaving Philadelphia, Happ has pitched well against the Phillies, going 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA in five starts.

Before Sunday’s finale in Philadelphia, Marlins starter Jose Urena was scratched for reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 — one of four Marlins to reportedly test positive. It’s a concern for the 2020 season for every player.

“There’s definitely some unknown,” Happ said. “I think all we can do is try to be responsible and I think we’re all in on that.”

Gleyber Torres paced the Yankees offense with three hits and two RBIs, including a home run, in Sunday’s 3-2 win.

