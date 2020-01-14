Phillies cut former All-Star Odubel Herrera

PHILADELPHIA (AP)The Philadelphia Phillies have cut outfielder Odubel Herrera and claimed outfielder Nick Martini off waivers.

Herrera was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for Martini. Herrera was suspended last season under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy following his arrest at a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on domestic assault charges.

The charges against Herrera were dismissed, but the 2016 All-Star remained on the suspended list.

The Phillies owe Herrera $19.5 million. The 28-year-old Herrera has a .276 career average, .333 on-base percentage and .423 slugging percentage.

Herrera hit .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games and lost his starting job last year before his suspension.

Martini hit .226 with a .330 on-base percentage in 32 games last season for Oakland and San Diego. He’s slashing .269/.372/.380 in 288 career plate appearances.

