Patrick Corbin, Nationals go for sweep of Orioles

Josh Harrison has emerged as a jack-of-all-trades for the Washington Nationals, who look for a sweep of their three-game series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Harrison belted his first career grand slam and made his first major league start in center field in Saturday’s 12-9 victory.

“He’s a guy I know I can put him anywhere, and he works at it,” manager Dave Martinez said. “I’m very comfortable with him out there.”

The versatile 33-year-old started in place of Victor Robles, who has missed the past three games with a sprained right ankle.

Robles will be re-evaluated prior to the series finale against Baltimore, which has lost five straight games and 12 of 14.

Despite erupting for nine runs and 12 hits Saturday, including a five-run first inning, the Orioles failed to keep pace with the Nationals.

Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, and right fielder Anthony Santander went 3-for-4 with a walk and home run in his second game back since returning from the injured list after a sprained left ankle.

The Orioles will look to Matt Harvey (3-4, 5.93 ERA) for a reversal of fortunes. Harvey turned in the second-shortest start of his career on Tuesday against Tampa Bay. The right-hander allowed six runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.

“I didn’t really feel comfortable from the beginning,” Harvey said. “I got into some old habits mechanically and gave up some soft hits. I have some work to do mechanically and kind of go back to square one and really figure this out so this doesn’t happen again.”

The 32-year-old right-hander is 3-7 with a 3.70 ERA in 17 career games (16 starts) against Washington, including 1-4 with a 4.91 mark in eight outings at Nationals Park.

Harrison is 6-for-14 against Harvey, who has limited Trea Turner to a pair of hits in 11 at-bats.

Baltimore has dropped a season-high 11 games under .500 at 17-28 and needs more production from its pitching staff. Manager Brandon Hyde could use a lengthy outing from Harvey, who has completed six innings only once in nine starts this season.

The Orioles have allowed five runs or more in eight of their last nine games, allowing 74 total runs over that stretch.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (2-3, 6.10) received a no-decision on Tuesday, when he gave up three runs on eight hits over five innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 31-year-old left-hander is 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA in last six starts after giving up a combined 16 runs (15 earned) in his first two outings covering 6 1/3 innings.

Maikel Franco is 2-for-11 with a home run against Corbin, who is 0-2 with a 4.71 ERA in four career games (three starts) versus Baltimore.

Franco snapped an 0-for-19 skid with two hits on Saturday. Center fielder Cedric Mullins added a pair of singles from the leadoff spot after going 12-for-57 over his previous 15 games.

Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini went hitless in four at-bats, ending his hitting streak at eight games.

