Padres, Giants continue low-scoring season series

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have split their first four meetings this season, with the winning team scoring three runs in each game.

The Padres have victories of 3-1 and 3-2. The Giants have a pair of 3-2 wins.

And the series between the two teams could be close all season.

The National League West rivals will meet again Saturday night in San Diego. And pitching again will be the focus, with Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (2-0, 1.50 ERA) facing Padres left-hander and former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (0-0, 3.92).

“It doesn’t get any easier the next two days with DeSclafani and Kevin Gausman,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after his team beat the Giants and starter Logan Webb on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.

It will be the second start for each pitcher against the other team this season.

DeSclafani held the Padres to a run on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts on April 5 in San Diego in one of the Giants’ two wins. Snell gave up two runs to the Giants on two hits and four walks with eight strikeouts in five innings on April 7 in the Giants’ other win.

DeSclafani is coming off a 12-0, complete-game shutout of the Colorado Rockies on April 26. He allowed three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in the second complete game of his career (and the first since 2016).

“Games are easier when you get an exceptional pitching performance like that,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after DeSclafani’s shutout.

The pitcher has worked 30 innings in his first five starts this season, allowing five runs on 22 hits and seven walks with 30 strikeouts. His ERA of 1.50 is the sixth-best in the major leagues.

DeSclafani has been tough on the Padres. In five career starts, he has a 1-0 record with a 2.17 ERA and a .215 opponents’ batting average. He has 24 strikeouts against only six walks in 29 innings. And he’s been even tougher at Petco Park, where he has a 1.59 ERA in three starts.

Snell also will be making his sixth start of the season, which has not started as impressively as DeSclafani’s. Snell has yet to complete six innings.

Three starts ago, he failed to get out of the first for only the second time in his career. He has allowed at least two runs in each of his past four starts. And he has worked only 20 2/3 innings, giving up nine runs on 18 hits and 12 walks with 31 strikeouts. He is averaging 19 1/2 pitches per inning.

“He’s getting deeper into games,” Tingler said. “He’s getting closer. But the Giants are a tough match for any team because they can platoon at almost every position.”

