BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles have signed outfielder Nomar Mazara to a minor league contract.

The team announced the move Tuesday. The 27-year-old Mazara hit .264 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 55 games with San Diego this season.

Prior to 2022, Mazara played the previous two seasons with the Tigers and White Sox. His first four seasons were with the Texas Rangers, when he hit 20 home runs in the first three and 19 in the fourth.

