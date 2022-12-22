BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher James McCann and cash from the New York Mets on Wednesday night for a player to be named.

McCann was an All-Star in 2019 for the Chicago White Sox, but hit just .195 with three home runs and 18 RBIs for the Mets last season. He joins a Baltimore team that already has perhaps the top young catcher in the game in Adley Rutschman, but the 32-year-old McCann could be a capable backup and fill the type of role veteran Robinson Chirinos did last season.

McCann is due $12 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the $40.6 million, four-year contract he signed with New York in December 2020. He became expendable when the Mets agreed recently to a $15 million, two-year deal with free-agent catcher Omar Narvaez that is pending a physical.

New York also has defensive standout Tomas Nido and touted prospect Francisco Alvarez behind the plate, and like McCann they both bat right-handed. Narvaez provides a left-handed stick.

McCann struggled at the plate with the Mets, hitting .220 with 13 home runs, 64 RBIs and a .610 OPS in 182 games over two seasons with the team. By the time New York entered the playoffs last season, he had lost his starting job to Nido.

