Orioles attempt to start road winning streak vs. Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles showed that they can win on the road on Friday and they will be out to prove they can do it again Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays at Buffalo.

The Orioles ended a series of streaks in their comeback 6-5, 10-inning, victory over the Blue Jays Friday night to gain a split of the first two games of the four-game series.

Baltimore stopped a 20-game road losing streak that was two short of the American League record set by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics. The Orioles also ended a six-game overall losing streak, while ending the Blue Jays’ five-game winning streak. And, by scoring one run in the third inning Friday, Baltimore ended a string of 26 consecutive runless innings.

The Orioles, who have lost 14 of their past 16 games, scored four more runs in the eighth inning on Friday to tie the game and won in the 10th when Trent Thornton walked Pat Valaika with the bases loaded.

Toronto had solo homers from George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whose 25 home runs are tied with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for the major league lead.

“We’re partying like we’ve won a wild-card game here right now,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “And rightfully so. We haven’t had much to celebrate here lately.”

Blue Jays relievers walked two in the eighth and three in the 10th.

“The bullpen didn’t do their job,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “When you walk that many people. . . . you’re probably not going to win those games.”

“It was a great team win, great comeback,” Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins said. “It’s important for us to try to keep our morale up during times like these.”

The Orioles will start left-hander Keegan Akin (0-3, 6.42 ERA) on Saturday against Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (6-4, 3.25).

Akin is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in two career starts against the Blue Jays. He last faced them Sept. 27, 2020, allowing four runs on five hits (two home runs) and one walk with four strikeouts in three innings.

Ryu earned the win against the Orioles Sunday at Baltimore, allowing one run, three hits and a walk in seven innings. He is 2-0 with a 2.52 ERA in four career starts against Baltimore.

The Orioles optioned right-hander Dean Kremer to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday and promoted left-hander Alexander Wells, a 24-year-old Australian who gets his first call to the major leagues.

Kremer, who is 0-7 with a 7.25 ERA in 12 starts, walked five in giving up six runs in one-third of an inning Thursday in the 9-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Wells is 4-3 with a 5.63 ERA in eight games (six starts) with Norfolk. In 2017, Wells was named as the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year when he went 11-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 25 starts for Class-A Delmarva.

“I didn’t get off to the best start this year,” Wells said. “This month was a lot better. I finally got into a groove for the month of June. I had the confidence and belief in myself to go out there and compete, every fifth, sixth day, whatever it was. I took confidence from each start, and it grew on me.”

