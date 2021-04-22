Orioles attempt to slow down red-hot A’s

The Oakland A’s will try to extend their 11-game winning streak when they open a three-game series against the host Baltimore Orioles on Friday evening.

Oakland started its season 0-6 but has since gone 12-1. Oakland’s winning streak matches the longest run in the majors since the A’s won 11 straight from May 16-27, 2019.

This is the ninth winning streak of 10 or more games in Oakland history, which set its franchise record by winning 20 consecutive games in 2002.

The streak almost ended on Wednesday as Minnesota scored two in the top of the 10th on a home run by Byron Buxton.

But the A’s rallied for three runs in the bottom of the 10th without getting a hit as the Twins committed two errors with two outs leading to Oakland’s improbable 13-12 victory.

“We’re doing some good things right now,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “So there’s a never-say-die attitude regardless. But when you’re playing the way we are, and you’re pretty opportunistic, whatever transpires over the course of a game, you feel pretty good about it.

“It just never felt like we were out of the game even though it felt like we couldn’t stop them offensively.”

Baltimore heads home after splitting a two-game series in Miami with the Marlins winning 3-0 on Wednesday.

The Orioles have won three of their past five games, taking two of three against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, over the weekend.

Baltimore goes with Jorge Lopez (1-2, 8.56 ERA) in the opener as the righty makes his fourth start of the season.

In his last outing last Friday at Texas, Lopez picked up his first win since Sept. 14, 2020, as he snapped a personal four-game losing streak.

Against the Rangers, Lopez threw a season-high five innings giving up two runs on two hits (both were home runs) while striking out eight.

Lopez struggled in his first three starts this season, but against Texas, he retired the first 13 batters he faced. He gave up no hits through the first four innings before David Dahl homered to lead off the fifth.

“I was so encouraged by the first four innings,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Just dominating. Hopefully, he can build off this one.”

This will be Lopez’s second career start against Oakland and first since he was with Kansas City in 2019. In that game on Sept. 17, he took the loss after throwing six innings and giving up two runs on four hits.

Oakland will counter with lefty Cole Irvin (1-2, 4.60) who is making his fourth start of the season and seventh of his career.

Irvin got the win his last start against Detroit to snap a career-high five-game losing streak which dated back to May 22, 2019.

In the 7-0 win against the Tigers last Saturday, Cole combined with J.B. Wendelken, Deolis Guerra and Jordan Weems on a five-hit shutout by going six innings. He allowed four hits and struck out six.

Irvin has yet to face the Orioles in his career.

